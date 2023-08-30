New Applications for BotrytisAlert Rapid Diagnostic Test in Wine Production

Global Access Diagnostics (GADx), a leading developer of lateral flow and rapid diagnostic technologies, has expanded the applications of its low-cost, rapid diagnostic test, BotrytisAlert. Originally developed for the soft fruit industry, the test has now been shown to detect and measure the fungal crop pathogen Botrytis at various critical points in wine production.

BotrytisAlert was designed to monitor Botrytis spores, also known as bunch rot, in air samples to provide early warnings of disease potential in exposed crops. In the soft fruit industry, the test has been used to forecast infection risk, guide the application of control treatments, and inform quality and post-harvest management decisions. The test has now been evaluated by the wine industries in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres and has proven to be simple, fast, and accurate for quantifying the Botrytis fungus in grape must and finished wine, as well as on the vine.

By detecting Botrytis early, wine producers can intervene in the disease cycle and implement sustainable control measures, reducing the unnecessary use of fungicides. The test can be used prior to transport and at the wine pressing center, and results can be read visually or using a simple, portable reader.

Botrytis rot is a significant problem for the wine industry, causing an estimated 25% loss in turnover globally, costing the industry €15 billion per year. It not only affects yield, but also impacts grape quality and taste. In the UK’s horticulture sector, Botrytis is the second leading cause of crop loss, resulting in an estimated cost of £54 million. It primarily affects strawberries but also impacts cut flowers, tomatoes, onions, hardy nursery stock, and ornamentals.

BotrytisAlert is part of GADx’s wider crop protection diagnostic portfolio, which includes other fungal pathogens such as Rhizopus and Mucor. By detecting and monitoring these pathogens, farmers and growers can take proactive measures to protect their crops and minimize losses.

Source: GADx

Definitions:

– Lateral flow technology: A diagnostic testing method that uses capillary flow to transport the sample and reagents along an absorbent strip, allowing for the detection of specific analytes.

– Rapid diagnostic test: A quick and efficient method for diagnosing a specific condition or disease.

– Fungicides: Chemical substances used to control or eliminate fungal infections.

– Pathogen: An organism that can cause disease in another organism.

– Grape must: The juice that is extracted from crushed grapes before fermentation occurs.

– Sustainable control measures: Practices or methods that aim to minimize the negative impact on the environment while effectively managing pests or diseases.

– Fungus: A group of organisms that includes molds, yeasts, and mushrooms and can cause decomposing or disease in plants and animals.