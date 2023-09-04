Solar Storms and Geomagnetic Storms: Impact and Frequency

In recent months, we have seen an increase in the number of solar storm and geomagnetic storm impacts, and this trend is expected to continue as we approach the solar maximum in 2025. The solar maximum is a phase in the Sun’s 11-year cycle where solar activity is at its peak, leading to a higher occurrence of solar storms, flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), geomagnetic storms, and other potentially dangerous phenomena.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently predicted that a CME was heading towards Earth, with an estimated arrival date of September 2. This event has now taken place, providing a breathtaking display of auroras in certain parts of the US. Surprisingly, there were no clear signs of the impact in the solar wind data, possibly due to the strong solar wind masking its effects. However, it is believed that this CME was responsible for the G2 geomagnetic storm that occurred on the same day.

The geomagnetic storm not only led to stunning mid-latitude auroras but also potentially caused voltage fluctuations in high-altitude power systems. Furthermore, it likely disturbed HF radio propagation. Photographer Ethan Hohnke captured the beauty of the Northern lights from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore near Empire, Michigan, and shared the image on Instagram, describing the experience as “absolutely epic.”

It’s worth noting that even weak CME impacts during this time of year can still trigger auroras. This is due to the Russell-McPherron effect, which causes cracks to form in the Earth’s magnetic field during the Autumnal Equinox. As a result, even weak solar winds can pass through these cracks and produce auroras.

While solar storms and geomagnetic storms can result in awe-inspiring natural phenomena, it’s important to be aware of their potential impact on power systems and communication infrastructure. Monitoring and predicting these events play a vital role in safeguarding our technology-dependent society.

