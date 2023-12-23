G.Skill Launches Innovative Wigidash Touch Screen for PC Enthusiasts

G.Skill, a renowned PC component manufacturer, has introduced an ingenious 7-inch touch screen called the Wigidash. Designed as the ultimate “command panel” for gamers, content creators, and multitaskers, this innovative device serves multiple purposes, including monitoring hardware performance. The Wigidash is connected to the computer via USB and can be customized to display various system information, shortcuts, and multimedia actions.

Unlike traditional widgets that can only be displayed on the desktop, the Wigidash solves the problem of limited visibility during gameplay or live-streaming. Users can choose up to 20 widgets from a selection of modules to be displayed simultaneously on the 5×4 grid of the touch screen. This ensures that the screen does not become cluttered with excessive information, allowing users to prioritize specific widgets for easy visibility.

The G.Skill software accompanying the Wigidash enables users to customize the grid by dragging and dropping widgets onto the panel. Notably, system performance monitoring is a key feature, with HWiNFO and Aida64 plug-ins providing real-time readings of hardware sensors. Users can monitor clocks, temperatures, and utilization for CPU cores, GPU, and memory. To enhance usability, the Wigidash allows for color coding of different widgets, making identification quick and convenient.

While the initial availability of the Wigidash on Amazon seems to be limited, G.Skill assures customers that the product will also be sold through authorized resellers. Priced at $129.99, this compact touch screen serves as a valuable addition for individuals who prefer to keep a close eye on their computer’s performance. With its customizable grid and versatile functionality, the Wigidash is set to revolutionize the way users interact with their PCs.