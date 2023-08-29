G-MODE to Release Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen for Switch and PC

G-MODE Corporation has announced that they will be releasing the RPG game, Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen, as a G-MODE Archives+ title for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Japan. The release date has not been announced yet.

Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen was originally launched for feature phones in Japan on December 1, 2006. This game is based on Revelations: Persona, which was originally released for PlayStation.

The game falls under the RPG genre and has been developed by ATLUS, a well-known and respected game development company. It is part of the popular Persona series, known for its immersive storytelling, memorable characters, and strategic gameplay.

G-MODE Archives+ is a series of classic games that are re-released for modern platforms. These titles are carefully preserved to maintain the original gameplay experience while also adding modern enhancements to improve the overall quality.

By bringing Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen to Nintendo Switch and PC, G-MODE is giving both old and new players the opportunity to experience this beloved RPG. The game will be available for purchase through the Nintendo eShop and Steam in Japan.

While eagerly awaiting its release, fans can watch the official trailer to get a glimpse of the game’s visuals and gameplay. The trailer showcases the game’s unique art style, intriguing story, and exciting battles.

Overall, the announcement of Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen being released for Nintendo Switch and PC is great news for RPG enthusiasts and fans of the Persona series. It will provide an immersive and nostalgic gaming experience, combining the beloved elements of the original game with the convenience of modern platforms.

Sources:

– G-MODE Corporation

– ATLUS

– RPG Genre

– Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen

– Nintendo

– Nintendo eShop

– PC

– Steam

– PlayStation