Moonware develops AI-powered operating system for airport ground operations

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Los Angeles-based start-up, Moonware, is working on an AI-powered operating system (OS) called HALO, designed to coordinate real-time ground operations at airports. HALO aims to automate the dispatching of crew and equipment by considering variables such as distance, departure and arrival times, and crew availability. The software’s objective is to reduce delays, airfield congestion, and plane turnaround time.

HALO operates by analyzing three main data streams: real-time flight information, crew schedules and task allocation, and ground positions and movement of the crew and vehicles. The company recently secured $2.5 million in pre-seed financing, which will support the development of the software.

The initial deployment of HALO will be with an undisclosed major carrier located in Europe. Initially, it will serve approximately ten flights per day, with plans to scale up to 15-20 flights per day within the next 4-6 months.

Moonware has a broader vision of introducing autonomy into all aspects of airport ground operations. In the future, they aim to automate vehicles responsible for transporting baggage and pushback tractors. They are also in discussions with the US Air Force to explore how HALO can address coordination challenges in ground operations.

Moonware believes that as airports accommodate different forms of air travel, a streamlined and comprehensive system like HALO will become crucial in effectively managing the diverse servicing requirements of various aircraft.

