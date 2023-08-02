The Potential for Solid-State Batteries in Framework Laptops

The Framework laptop has gained popularity for its versatility and upgradable components. However, one major downside of this mobile device is its battery life, which is known to be lacking even with the 13th generation model.

Users are interested in whether there are plans to incorporate solid-state batteries into future Framework laptops. Solid-state batteries offer the potential for increased battery capacity, which could greatly improve the battery life of these laptops.

For example, a 16″ laptop could potentially have a 99Wh battery (16.5% larger), and a 13″ laptop could have a 71Wh battery (also 16.5% larger) with the integration of solid-state battery technology.

There are already companies like Xiaomi experimenting with prototypes for smartphones, offering up to 33% more battery capacity. This suggests that a 16.5% increase in battery capacity could be achieved with solid-state batteries in Framework laptops.

However, it should be noted that solid-state batteries are not all the same, and their specifications vary between different companies. There is limited information available regarding the lifespan and capacity of real prototypes.

Rumors suggest that Apple may incorporate solid-state battery technology into the iPhone 16, expected to be released in late 2024. This could potentially pave the way for other companies, like Framework, to adopt solid-state battery technology by 2025 or 2026.

Developing solid-state batteries requires significant resources. Framework is unlikely to develop its own battery and would rely on mass-produced batteries from third-party companies. Companies like Samsung may prioritize using solid-state batteries in their own devices before making them widely available to others.

While the integration of solid-state batteries into Framework laptops may still be a few years away, it presents an exciting opportunity for improved battery life and energy density. However, there are challenges associated with solid-state batteries, such as the formation of dendrites that can short-circuit nearby components. It is uncertain if these challenges can be overcome in the near future.

In conclusion, while the adoption of solid-state batteries in Framework laptops is not imminent, there is hope for improved battery life and performance in the coming years. It will depend on the progress made by companies in developing and mass-producing solid-state batteries, as well as overcoming technical challenges associated with their implementation.