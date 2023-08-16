CityLife

Glacier Shrinkage and the Development of Post-glacial Ecosystems

Aug 16, 2023
Glacier shrinkage and the development of post-glacial ecosystems due to climate change are occurring rapidly and have significant ecological and societal impacts. However, there is currently no comprehensive spatial analysis to quantify or anticipate this transition.

A new study shows that by the year 2100, the decline of glaciers outside of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets could lead to the formation of new terrestrial, marine, and freshwater ecosystems over an area ranging from the size of Nepal to that of Finland. The analysis predicts that the loss of glacier area will range from 22% to 51%, depending on different climate scenarios.

In areas where glaciers have melted, new ecosystems will emerge with varying ecological conditions, ranging from extreme to mild. These ecosystems could provide a refuge for cold-adapted species or support primary productivity and generalist species.

The research highlights the importance of glaciers and the emergence of post-glacial ecosystems in the face of climate change, biodiversity loss, and freshwater scarcity. It is concerning that less than half of glacial areas are located in protected areas.

In response to these findings, there is an urgent need to enhance climate change mitigation efforts while also prioritizing the in situ protection of these ecosystems. This will help to secure their existence, functioning, and values.

The United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, and the Global Biodiversity Framework also emphasizes the need for immediate action. It is crucial to address the cascading consequences of glacier shrinkage and protect these ecosystems for the benefit of biodiversity and freshwater resources.

