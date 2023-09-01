CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Destiny 2 Aims to Shake Up Player Arsenals with New Perks and Support-Style Weapons

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
Destiny 2 is introducing new weapons and perks to make player arsenals more than just damage-dealers. Bungie, the game’s developer, is focused on adding utility and support functionality to weapons, rather than simply increasing their power. This approach aims to prevent stagnation in the game and provide more interesting gameplay options for players.

One example of Bungie’s experimentation is the exotic rocket launcher Gjallarhorn, which not only delivers a powerful explosive payload but also buffs the rocket launchers of nearby teammates. This showcases Bungie’s efforts to create unique and impactful weapons that go beyond the standard DPS-focused tools.

Legendary-class weapons will also receive new support-style functionality. This means players can expect gear that can enter a new support role, providing additional benefits to their fireteam. During The Final Shape showcase, Bungie teased weapons such as an auto rifle that fires healing rounds and a sidearm that unleashes mini-homing rockets.

The current season of Destiny 2, Season of the Witch, is already introducing experimentation with perks. Players can unlock the Heal Clip perk, which restores health to themselves and their teammates when they reload after a kill.

In addition to new perks and weapons, Bungie is considering the introduction of “eras” of perks and artifact mods that can be available in cycles. This would allow for the rotation of different gameplay mechanics, keeping the game fresh and avoiding stagnation.

Destiny 2’s latest season, Season of the Witch, has just begun, and The Final Shape expansion is set to conclude the Light and Darkness saga in February 2024.

Source: PC Gamer

Note: The source article is mentioned but the URL is not provided.

By Robert Andrew

