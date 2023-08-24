D3 Publisher Announces Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendou: Fushigi Dagashi Banashi 50-Sen for Nintendo Switch

D3 Publisher has recently revealed their latest game, Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendou: Fushigi Dagashi Banashi 50-Sen, which will be released for the Nintendo Switch. This game is an omnibus-style visual novel based on the popular Japanese children’s book series, Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendou, that tells stories about candies with mysterious powers.

The game is set to launch on November 9 in Japan. Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendou: Fushigi Dagashi Banashi 50-Sen will feature original stories, fateful decisions, and mini games. It takes place in the world of the mysterious candy shop called “Zenintendou,” which can only be reached by the fortunate few, and follows the adventures of those who consume its unique candies.

The original Fushigi Dagashiya series, written by Reiko Hiroshima and illustrated by jyajya, has captivated young readers with its whimsical tales of magical treats. Now, fans can dive deeper into this fantastical world through the interactive experience provided by the visual novel format.

This announcement from D3 Publisher has been made through the well-known gaming publication, Famitsu, which continues to be a reliable source of news and updates in the industry.

Overall, Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendou: Fushigi Dagashi Banashi 50-Sen is set to offer an engaging and immersive experience for players on the Nintendo Switch. With its captivating stories, decision-making elements, and mini games, fans of the original series, as well as those new to the franchise, can look forward to a delightful adventure filled with sweet surprises.

