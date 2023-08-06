CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Furaltadone Detection in Food and Animal Products Using Eu2(WO4)3 Nanoparticles Sensor

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Furaltadone Detection in Food and Animal Products Using Eu2(WO4)3 Nanoparticles Sensor

Furaltadone (FLT) is a synthetic antimicrobial and antibiotic that has been widely used for the treatment of coccidiosis, intestinal infections, and turkey blackhead. However, the excessive utilization of FLT has raised concerns due to its potential side effects, including carcinogenic and mutagenic effects. Consequently, several countries have prohibited the use of FLT in food production. Hence, it is crucial to have a technique that can accurately quantify the amount of FLT in foods and animal products.

Eu2(WO4)3, a rare earth metal tungstate, has exhibited outstanding properties and finds extensive applications, particularly in electrochemical sensors. This study focused on the hydrothermal synthesis of Eu2(WO4)3 nanoparticles and their utilization as a sensor material for FLT detection. The synthesized Eu2(WO4)3 nanoparticles demonstrated remarkable electrochemical activity for FLT detection, and successful application was observed in real sample analysis, showcasing high sensitivity, selectivity, and low detection limit.

The sensor material was fabricated on screen-printed carbon electrodes, and other materials employed in the study included Europium (III) chloride, methanol, sodium tungstate dihydrate, and furmethonol. FLT detection was carried out in a supporting phosphate-buffered solution electrolyte. The electrochemical method was selected for FLT detection due to its affordability, rapid response, simplicity, reliability, excellent sensitivity, selectivity, and reproducibility. Compared to conventional techniques like liquid chromatography and spectrophotometry, the electrochemical method was found to be the most effective for analyzing FLT.

In conclusion, the utilization of Eu2(WO4)3 nanoparticles as a sensor material for electrochemical FLT detection presents significant potential. The developed sensor displayed high sensitivity, selectivity, and a low detection limit, making it suitable for real sample analysis, particularly in the pharmaceutical field.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

How to Get and Use the ChatGPT API Key

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Exploring the Potential: Solid-State Batteries and the Future of Power

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

How to Get and Use the ChatGPT API Key

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Potential: Solid-State Batteries and the Future of Power

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Expansions Based on Popular Franchises Coming to Magic: The Gathering

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments