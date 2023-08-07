Fundraising.AI Global Summit Aims to Promote Responsible Use of AI in Fundraising

Fundraising.AI will host the Fundraising.AI Global Summit in October, focusing on promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the charity and nonprofit fundraising sector. This virtual summit aims to equip fundraising professionals with the necessary tools and knowledge to uphold ethical and responsible AI practices.

Scheduled for October 23rd and 24th, the summit will feature over 30 confirmed speakers covering various topics related to AI. These topics include AI governance, deep learning, cloud computing, generative AI, change management, and automation. The event will consist of two tracks, catering to both nonprofit fundraising practitioners and the platforms/providers serving them.

Fundraising.AI was established in 2020 with a mission to ensure the ethical and effective utilization of AI in advancing charitable missions. To address the lack of comprehensive guidelines specifically addressing AI in fundraising, the organization created the Responsible AI Framework for Fundraising. Over 90 thought leaders and subject-matter experts contributed hundreds of hours to develop this document, which serves as the first set of guidelines for integrating AI practices responsibly into fundraising efforts.

The Fundraising.AI Global Summit has garnered support from various sponsors, including Accordant, Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Nonprofits, Barlele, Blackbaud, Bloomerang, Changing Our World, DonorPerfect, DonorSearch, GivingTuesday, Grenzebach Glier and Associates, Microsoft, Momentum, and Salesforce. This widespread support reflects the significance of discussing and implementing ethical AI practices in the fundraising sector.

By bringing together researchers, technologists, and nonprofit professionals, the Fundraising.AI Global Summit aims to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing to ensure AI is utilized ethically and effectively in support of charitable missions.