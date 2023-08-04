Fujitsu Testing AI System for Custom Promotional Content in Supermarkets

Fujitsu is conducting a test of a new system in a physical supermarket in Japan that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cameras to create customized promotional content based on in-store behavior. Through the analysis of customer reactions, hand gestures, and body language captured by in-store cameras, the AI system identifies products that customers may be interested in. It then generates promotional text to advertise these products, which can be displayed through a digital avatar on a nearby sign.

This AI system is seen as a potential evolution in in-store advertising, enabling retailers to offer a more personalized and engaging experience for their customers. However, the technology raises concerns over invasion of privacy as it has the capability to track and profile customer behavior for targeted advertising.

Fujitsu assures that privacy is maintained in the processing of data by the system. The company also emphasizes the benefits for retailers, such as addressing labor shortages and automating promotional activities to potentially boost sales.

The system is currently undergoing testing at the Aruk Mitajiri store in Hofu City, Japan. The trial period will run until October 15. After the field trials, Fujitsu plans to introduce the AI system to customers in the fiscal year 2023.