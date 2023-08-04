Fujitsu Uses AI and Cameras to Experiment with Customized Ad Targeting in Japanese Supermarket

Fujitsu, a technology company based in Japan, is conducting a trial of customized ad targeting in a physical supermarket. This trial involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cameras to analyze “in-store behavior” and create personalized promotional content for digital signage.

The AI system developed by Fujitsu is capable of recognizing customer reactions, hand gestures, and overall body language through cameras placed in the store. By gathering this information, the system aims to determine each customer’s potential product interests. Using generative AI, Fujitsu then generates text promoting a specific product, which can be displayed through a digital avatar on a nearby sign.

Fujitsu believes that this technology enables the AI module to deliver customized and engaging information to customers. By observing their behaviors and providing tailored content, the system aims to offer optimal customer service and product appeal for each individual.

While some may find this system unsettling, Fujitsu assures that all customer data is processed in a format that protects their privacy. Additionally, the company emphasizes the benefits for retailers, such as addressing labor shortages and automating promotional activities, which have the potential to increase sales.

Currently, the AI and camera system is being tested at the Aruk Mitajiri store in Hofu city. Fujitsu plans to officially launch this AI system for customers in fiscal year 2023.