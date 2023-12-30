Fujifilm Fujinon GF 55mm F1.7 R WR: A Versatile Lens with Outstanding Image Quality

The Fujifilm Fujinon GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens is a prime lens that showcases Fujifilm’s commitment to delivering superior image quality. This premium medium format lens provides photographers with a unique blend of versatility and performance, making it suitable for various photography styles, including street, documentary, and environmental portraits.

Design and Features

With its wide F1.7 aperture, the Fujinon GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens offers photographers the ability to create a shallow depth of field, resulting in a beautiful bokeh effect in out-of-focus areas. Despite its 1.7-pound weight, this lens is incredibly robust and weather-sealed, making it ideal for outdoor use. Its metal barrel, which accommodates 77mm front filters, ensures durability and longevity.

Performance and Image Quality

While some have criticized the autofocus motor for its slight slowness and noise, when paired with GFX medium format camera systems like the 102MP GFX100 II, the lens delivers exceptional picture sharpness. Photographers will be particularly impressed with its performance between apertures F5.6 and F11. However, it’s worth noting that some digital correction is necessary to address barrel distortion and vignetting. Unfortunately, the manual focus experience is not up to expectations, making the lens less suitable for videography.

Limitations and Alternatives

Although the Fujinon GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens has many strengths, it does come with some limitations. For instance, its minimum focusing distance of 19.7 inches makes it unsuitable for macro photography. However, photographers seeking different focal lengths and apertures within the GFX system have alternatives. The Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm F1.4, a budget-friendly manual focus option, offers an alternative choice, as well as a range of Fujinon GF zoom lenses.

Summary

The Fujifilm Fujinon GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens is a premium lens that combines versatility and exceptional image quality. With its wide aperture and robust build, this lens is suitable for various photography styles. While it may have limitations in terms of minimum focusing distance and manual focus experience, alternatives are available within the GFX system for photographers seeking different options.

FAQ

What is the price of the Fujifilm Fujinon GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens?

The Fujifilm Fujinon GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens is priced at $2,299.95.

What are the alternative lenses within the GFX system?

Alternative lenses within the GFX system include the budget-friendly Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm F1.4 and a range of Fujinon GF zoom lenses.

Which camera systems are compatible with the Fujinon GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens?

The Fujinon GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens is compatible with GFX medium format camera systems, such as the 102MP GFX100 II.