Expanding the Range of Subjects Recognizable by a Deep-Learning AF Tracking System

Expanding the range of subjects that a deep-learning based AF tracking system can identify is a complex and challenging task. In order to accomplish this, a large number of photos depicting the desired subjects need to be manually processed to mark their locations within the frame. While some modifications can be made to the existing training images, such as cropping, flipping, or adding to the dictionary, certain aspects require entirely new images.

The X-H2S’s Version 3.0 firmware upgrade introduced expanded face recognition capabilities, including the ability to recognize faces in strongly backlit scenes, profile views, and views from above. To achieve this, Fujifilm continues to train and improve the system by modifying and adding elements to its database. This involves gathering a vast number of images that represent each type of subject, taking into account variations in lighting, color balance, and other factors.

Once the images are collected, a human manually tags crucial elements within them, such as the body, face, and eyes. The system’s performance is then evaluated by running it on additional images, with a human verifying the accuracy of subject recognition and location. If there are any gaps in the system’s knowledge, more images are added to fill those gaps.

Depending on the situation, Fujifilm can update the database and neural-net weights or start from scratch, discarding the existing model and feeding everything back into the AI. Despite the challenges, camera manufacturers like Fujifilm have managed to keep up with cell phone makers in this area, even though they may not have the same resources.

While camera makers have a track record of addressing photographers’ needs, subject recognition has always been a longstanding challenge. In the past, camera makers had to tackle similar problems without the help of AI technology. Nowadays, the focus is on accurately locating and focusing on the subject, and through advancements in deep-learning technology, camera manufacturers are making significant progress in this area.