What’s Happening with Fubo TV’s 4K Channels?

Fubo TV is one of three live streaming services that offer live sports in 4K. The 4K programming is included in the streamer’s $84.99 a month plan and above. The live sports available in 4K include Premier League soccer, World Cup soccer, Fox-produced college and pro sports, and more. However, some subscribers have noticed that Fubo’s Premier League games in 4K have looked strange.

On social media, subscribers have mentioned that the colors appear warped and the details are fuzzy. Fubo’s customer service team has acknowledged the issue and stated that their engineers are working to resolve it. However, as of now, Fubo has not released a statement confirming that the problem has been fixed.

The streamer is encouraging subscribers to watch the non-4K feed of live sports that are available in 4K while they work on the issue. Fubo’s support team on social media advised users to switch to the regular stream due to the “funky colors and streaming issues on 4K.” They have not provided an estimated time for the fix.

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates if more information becomes available.