Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Introduces the Moonlight Greatsword

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the highly anticipated giant mech battler from FromSoftware, brings with it a familiar weapon known as the Moonlight Greatsword. Previously seen in games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring, the Moonlight Greatsword takes on the form of the IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT, also referred to as the Light Wave Blade, in Armored Core 6.

The iconic Moonlight Greatsword is recognized for its gigantic size and eerie green glow, capable of emitting beams of light. In Armored Core 6, players can wield the sword and execute various slashing attacks that release waves of green light, reminiscent of its abilities in previous FromSoftware titles.

Originating as the Moonlight Sword in 1994’s King’s Field, the blade has since made appearances in almost every FromSoftware game, including the Armored Core franchise. Fans of Demon’s Souls may recognize the Large Sword of Moonlight, while Bloodborne features the Holy Moonlight Sword. The only exception to the sword’s inclusion is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, where interchangeable weapons are absent, although some fans speculate that a boss wielding a massive green blade represents the Moonlight Greatsword.

If players are interested in obtaining the Moonlight Greatsword in Armored Core 6, IGN offers a guide and video detailing its location. The game has made a strong start, quickly ascending to the top of Steam’s best-selling games chart upon its launch, even surpassing the critically acclaimed Baldur’s Gate 3.

In IGN’s review, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon received an 8/10 rating. The game’s standout feature is its exceptional customization options that enhance the mecha combat experience, creating challenging puzzles throughout the 15-hour campaign and beyond. However, the story falls flat, but the combat delivers a satisfying experience.

