From Stem to the Stars: A Unique Space Experience for Students and the Public

A 2-day event called “From Stem to the Stars” is set to take place this weekend at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs. It is an initiative aimed at providing students and the public with a one-of-a-kind experience related to space. The event is organized in collaboration with the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI), NASA, Blue Origin, and Blue Origin’s Club for the Future. Its main focus is to improve access to STEM education, particularly for Black students.

The event will feature a panel of former and current NASA astronauts who are committed to advancing STEM education opportunities for Black students. Notable astronauts such as Victor Glover, Dr. Bernard Harris, Leland Melvin, Joan Higginbotham, and Robert Satcher will be present. The panel discussions will cover various important topics, including the significance of Black educators in the STEM education system, insights into the astronaut experience, and the emerging space economy with Blue Origin.

One of the highlights of the event is a replica of Blue Origin’s New Shepard Crew Capsule. This autonomous vehicle, capable of carrying up to 6 people, has successfully completed 22 journeys to the edge of space and back, with each trip taking only 11 minutes. Named in honor of the first American astronaut Alan Shepard, the New Shepard is a reusable launch vehicle specifically designed for suborbital flights for astronauts.

To learn more about the New Shepard, you can visit Blue Origin’s website. “From Stem to the Stars” will be held on August 4th and 5th, from 11 am to 4 pm, at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs. For the complete schedule, please refer to the event’s website.