From Software Investigating Save Data Issues in Armored Core 6 on PC

From Software is currently investigating save data issues that some players of Armored Core 6 are encountering on PC. The studio has acknowledged the problem and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

The issue was brought to light in an update on From Software’s Japanese player support Twitter account. They noted that “save data is not saved properly under certain circumstances” in the PC version of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. While the cause is still being investigated, players are advised to exit the game before putting their PC to sleep.

Armored Core 6 is the latest installment in the mech action series, with the previous game released in 2012. It offers fast-paced battles, deep customization options, and thrilling boss fights. The game was released on August 25 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Critics have praised Armored Core 6, resulting in favorable Metacritic scores of 80 on Xbox Series X/S, 86 on PS5, and 87 on PC. In its launch week, the game topped the UK all formats chart, and the PlayStation versions claimed the top two spots on the Japanese software chart, according to Famitsu.

From Software is actively addressing the save data issues on PC to ensure a smooth gameplay experience for all players. Source: Videogames Chronicle