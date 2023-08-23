New Insights into the Atmosphere of Early Earth

Researchers from Ehime University in Japan have made significant discoveries about the atmosphere of early Earth. The study suggests that the atmosphere was formed by the release of volatile gases from a magma ocean with a higher oxidation state than previously believed. This highly oxidized magma ocean led to an atmosphere rich in carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

Understanding the early Earth’s atmosphere and surface environment is crucial for comprehending its habitability and the conditions that allowed life to emerge. The composition of terrestrial planet atmospheres is largely influenced by degassing volatiles from the planet’s interior, which is controlled by the oxidation state of the mantle.

The research team conducted experiments under high pressures similar to those found at the depth of the lower mantle. They discovered that the formation of ferric iron (Fe3+) from ferrous iron (Fe2+) in metal-saturated magma occurs more efficiently than previously thought. This resulted in a significant increase in Fe3+ content in the residual magma, higher than that found in today’s upper mantle.

Based on these findings, it can be inferred that the early Earth’s magma ocean was much more oxidized than the current mantle. Therefore, the atmosphere formed by the release of volatiles from this highly oxidized magma would have been enriched with CO2 and SO2.

Furthermore, the research team discovered that the estimated oxidation state of the Earth’s magma ocean aligns with the oxidation state of Hadean magmas, which existed over 4 billion years ago. This connection suggests that the late accretion of reducing materials after the formation of the Earth played a crucial role in creating a habitable environment by providing biologically available organic molecules.

This study sheds new light on the conditions of early Earth and contributes to our understanding of the processes that shaped our planet’s atmosphere and supported the emergence of life.

“Hadean mantle oxidation inferred from melting of peridotite under lower-mantle conditions” by Hideharu Kuwahara, Ryoichi Nakada, Shintaro Kadoya, Takashi Yoshino, and Tetsuo Irifune. Nature Geoscience. DOI: 10.1038/s41561-023-01169-4

Source: Nature Geoscience