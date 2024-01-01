Exciting new smartphones to look out for in 2024

Summary: With 2023 showcasing the launch of several highly sought-after smartphones, 2024 is set to bring even more options for smartphone enthusiasts. From the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 series to the OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Vivo X100 series, the new year promises an array of top-notch devices with a range of features and capabilities.

Apple iPhone 16 series: While Apple has not officially announced the release date for the iPhone 16 series, reports suggest that the flagship smartphones may be launched in September 2024. According to Bloomberg, Apple may focus on software upgrades through the iOS 18 operating system, utilizing generative AI-based advancements to attract customers.

OnePlus 12: Set to launch in India on January 23, 2024, the OnePlus 12 series offers a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a sharp 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus 12 ensures smooth performance with its Kryo 780 architecture and Adreno 730 graphics processor.

Samsung Galaxy S24: While the official launch date remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that the Galaxy S24 series may be unveiled on January 17, 2024. Samsung has applied for several AI-related trademarks, hinting at potential AI-focused features in the upcoming smartphones.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Although the Xiaomi 14 Pro was already launched in October, there are rumors that it may make an appearance at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in February. The smartphone boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.7-inch WQHD+ display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and a formidable 4880mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Vivo X100 series: Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro will make their debut in India on January 4, 2024. These smartphones feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and impressive brightness levels.

These upcoming smartphones promise to deliver advanced technology, enhanced performance, and innovative features, catering to the needs and desires of smartphone enthusiasts worldwide.

