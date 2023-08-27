Guilty Gear Strive Season 3: What’s New in the Update

In the latest update to Guilty Gear Strive, there have been significant changes that may be confusing to understand from just reading the patch notes. To help players grasp these changes, Rooflemonger has created a visual guide that breaks down everything that’s different in Strive Season 3.

One of the major updates is the Burst system, and Rooflemonger showcases how the Burst Gauge now refills more quickly to accommodate the new mechanics. He also delves into the new offensive move called Wild Assault, which drains a portion of the opponent’s Burst Gauge on hit or block. Characters like Johnny and Ramlethal can even cancel Wild Assault into normals on hit. Different characters have unique versions of Wild Assault, including Baiken’s, which leads to a Guard Crush. Some fighters, like Goldlewis, have invincibility frames on their Wild Assault, albeit not from the first frame of the move.

Additionally, the update introduces the Deflect Shield and brings changes to every character on the roster. Rooflemonger provides detailed breakdowns of the buffs, nerfs, adjustments to move properties, and new specials for each character.

For example, Happy Chaos is now easier to control, but his shots cause less damage in combos. Whether you’re new to Strive or a seasoned player, Rooflemonger’s guide is a valuable resource to understand the changes in Season 3.

You can find the full guide on Rooflemonger’s YouTube channel, where you can watch it from start to finish or skip ahead to the characters and sections that interest you the most.

