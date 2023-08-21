Empire of the Sum: The Rise and Reign of the Pocket Calculator

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, digital watches with built-in calculators became immensely popular among kids. These watches, with their tiny buttons and liquid-crystal displays, were considered cool as they allowed kids to do math calculations and play games like Space Invaders. Little did they know that pocket calculators had a rich history that spanned thousands of years of human innovation.

In the book “Empire of the Sum,” author Keith Houston takes readers on a mathematical history tour, exploring the development of number systems, slide rules, mechanical calculators, and microchips. The book highlights the contributions of well-known figures such as Thomas Edison, Isaac Newton, Blaise Pascal, and Katherine Johnson.

Houston delves into various numbering systems used by different societies throughout history. For example, the Sumerians used a base-60 system, likely based on the 12 finger joints of the left hand combined with the five fingers of the right hand. Interestingly, this counting method is still reflected in our modern timekeeping system of 60 minutes per hour and 60 seconds per minute.

The book covers the evolution of counting aids, from ancient Babylonian abacuses and slide rules to mechanical calculators and electronic calculators. Slide rules played a crucial role in engineering, with applications ranging from designing fighter planes to estimating the weight of cattle. However, due to their reliance on user precision and simplicity, they often led to overbuilt structures and inefficiencies in various industries.

Houston also explores the human “computers” who used mechanical calculators, such as Gertrude Blanch and the Mathematical Tables Project. The book also mentions Austrian engineer Curt Herzstark, who invented the portable mechanical calculator, the Curta Type I, after surviving the Buchenwald concentration camp.

The latter half of the book focuses on the rapid development of electronic calculators, first using vacuum tubes and relays, and later transistors and microchips. Companies like Texas Instruments and Casio competed for dominance in this evolving landscape. The book mentions the success of the HP-35, the first pocket scientific calculator, and how its algorithms were originally created for navigational systems in bomber aircraft.

“Empire of the Sum” concludes with the introduction of VisiCalc, the first computer spreadsheet program. Designed by Dan Bricklin, VisiCalc revolutionized the way calculations were performed, making computers indispensable. While calculators eventually took a backseat to desktop and mobile computers, they continue to exist today.

Overall, “Empire of the Sum” provides an engaging and informative account of the rise and reign of the pocket calculator, showcasing its historical significance and impact on society.