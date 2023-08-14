CityLife

5 Best Laptops with Exclusive Discounts on Amazon

Vicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Amazon is currently offering heavy discounts on a range of stunning laptops with amazing features. If you’re in the market for a new laptop, take a look at these exclusive Amazon deals.

1. Acer SmartChoice Swift Go 14 Thin and Light Premium Laptop: This laptop features AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors optimized for multitasking and productivity. It is available on Amazon with a 30% initial discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 54,990 from Rs. 78,999.

2. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021): The ASUS VivoBook 15 comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, allowing you to complete tasks quickly and efficiently. Amazon is offering a 26% initial discount, reducing the price of this laptop to Rs. 24,990 from Rs. 33,990.

3. HP 15 (2022): The HP 15 is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and a Full HD display, providing a great visual experience. Amazon is currently offering a discount of 20%, making this laptop available for Rs. 37,990 instead of Rs. 47,990.

4. Dell Inspiron 14 (2022): The Dell Inspiron 14 is a versatile laptop with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor and a 14-inch Full HD display. Amazon is offering a 22% initial discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 57,990 from Rs. 74,390.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2020): The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a budget-friendly laptop with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and a 15.6-inch HD display. Amazon is currently offering a discount of 15%, making this laptop available for Rs. 31,990 instead of Rs. 37,690.

These exclusive discounts on Amazon provide a great opportunity to get your hands on top-quality laptops at lower prices. Take advantage of these deals while they last and make your purchase today.

