The French Government Approves €1.5 Billion Subsidy for Solid-State EV Battery Research

The French government has obtained approval from the EU Commission for a subsidy of €1.5 billion in partnership with Taiwanese company ProLogium. The subsidy aims to support the research and development of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. The R&D project, named “Prometheus,” is scheduled to continue until the end of 2029.

ProLogium, a Taiwanese solid-state battery manufacturer, plans to develop a first generation of solid-state batteries to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion batteries. Subsequently, they will focus on developing a new generation of solid-state batteries with higher energy density and improved sustainability.

The project’s third phase will concentrate on creating processes and strategies for recycling the components of the new batteries. ProLogium will also contribute to the establishment of recycling standards for solid-state batteries. In addition, the company has committed to sharing its technical expertise with the industry and academia.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission in charge of competition policy, stated that the funding will support ProLogium’s research and development project on solid-state batteries for electric vehicles and promote an innovative battery value chain in Europe.

This approval highlights the global competition in electric vehicle technology and resources. Several countries, including China and the USA, have implemented policies favoring domestic players in the industry, which some economists argue hampers global innovation.

The funding measure was assessed by the EU Commission under state aid rules and was deemed to facilitate economic activity, specifically in R&D for solid-state battery technology. The assessment also concluded that the measure provides incentives for research and development, is necessary and appropriate, and brings positive effects that outweigh any potential distortion of competition and trade within the EU.

ProLogium has already announced plans for its first European factory in Dunkerque, France. Construction of the facility, which will have a capacity of 48 GWh and include a research and development center, is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2024. Production is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

Currently, ProLogium produces its solid-state batteries in Taiwan with a capacity of only 3 GWh. The company has secured partnerships with Vietnamese automaker VinFast for the supply of solid-state battery cells and with Mercedes-Benz for joint development projects.