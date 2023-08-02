French-Based Automotive Cells Co Explores Battery Manufacturing Plant in North America

French-based Automotive Cells Co (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, Total Energies, and Mercedes-Benz Group, is currently in discussions with officials in Canada and the United States regarding the establishment of a battery manufacturing plant in North America. ACC has engaged with government officials in the province of Quebec, Canada, to explore potential funding, incentives, and grants for a battery processing facility.

ACC has already unveiled plans to invest 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in electric-vehicle battery plants in Germany, France, and Italy. Now, the company is looking into opportunities in North America, although specific details about discussions in the United States have not been revealed.

The trend of automakers and EV battery manufacturers setting up manufacturing plants in North America is growing, primarily due to government incentives and support provided by both the Canadian and U.S. governments. These incentives aim to decrease reliance on China for critical minerals. The government of Quebec, in particular, aims to attract investments in the EV battery sector by leveraging its proximity to U.S. port cities. The provincial government has been offering financial support to lithium explorers and battery manufacturers.

ACC’s potential plans for a North American battery manufacturing plant come after the recent resolution of a subsidy dispute between the company and the Canadian government regarding an EV plant project in collaboration with LG Energy Solution.