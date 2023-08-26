Freedom Mobile Introduces New Plans and Promotions

Freedom Mobile, a popular telecommunications company, has recently made several updates to its lineup of plans, offering more options and promotions for its customers. One of the notable changes is the introduction of a $34/10GB promotional plan on the company’s 4G network. This plan includes a $5/month digital discount when customers choose to set up autopay. It’s important to note that this offer is only available until August 28th, giving customers a limited time to take advantage of this deal.

In addition to the changes in the 4G plans, Freedom Mobile has also made updates to its 5G plans. Previously, the company offered monthly credits for customers who brought their own phone on its higher-priced 5G plans. Now, they have extended this monthly credit to their lowest-priced plan in the 5G category. The $45/30GB plan has been reduced to $40, with a $5/month credit for 24 months.

While the deal for the 5G plans ends on August 28th, it’s unclear if the discounts on the other two 5G plans will expire after this date or if they will be available for a longer period. However, customers interested in these plans are encouraged to visit Freedom Mobile’s website for more information.

It’s worth noting that the promotional offers and discounts are subject to change, so customers should stay updated on Freedom Mobile’s website for the latest information. Whether customers choose to bring their own device or purchase a new one, these new plans and promotions offer more flexibility and affordable options for Freedom Mobile users.

