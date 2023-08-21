How to Clean Up Google Drive Storage

Google provides 15GB of storage for free, but it can quickly fill up with photos, large files, and emails. However, cleaning up your Google Drive storage is a simple task if you know how to do it.

To free up storage space, start by deleting large files. Google Drive has an option to sort files by size, making it easy to identify and remove them. On a PC, log into your Google Drive account from a browser. Click on the Storage option in the menu on the left side of the screen. The Storage page will automatically sort your files from largest to smallest. Select the large files you want to delete and click on the bin icon at the top of the screen or drag and drop them into the Trash. Then, go to the Trash and click on the Empty Trash option to permanently delete the files.

If you don’t have access to a PC, you can delete large files from the Google Drive mobile app. Open the app, log into your account, and click on Files in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Press on Name under the My Drive option near the top of the screen. Click on the Storage used option to sort the files by size. Tap on the three dots icon next to the file you want to remove and select Remove. Empty the Trash page to permanently delete the files.

After cleaning up your Google Drive, check if your Gmail account is taking up unnecessary space. Open the Gmail app on your phone, click on the search bar, and type “has:attachment larger:10MB” to find emails with attachments larger than 10MB. Select the emails you want to remove and click on the trash bin icon. Then, click on the Less Than symbol and the hamburger icon to access the Trash page and empty it.

Additionally, remember to regularly empty your Spam folder in Gmail, as it can accumulate large attachments. Access the Spam folder in your Gmail account and select all spam messages, then click delete to remove them.

If you don’t want to delete files from your Google Drive, you can create a backup by downloading them. Simply select all the large-sized files, click on the three dots at the top-right corner of the screen, and choose the download option. You can then store the files on a local hard drive or upload them to another online storage solution.

Cleaning up your Google Drive and Gmail accounts will help free up storage space and keep them organized.