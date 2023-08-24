New PS5 and PS4 Open World Game Announced: Project Mugen

Chinese gaming company Netease Games has just revealed its latest project, an open world game titled Project Mugen, set to be released on both PS5 and PS4. The debut trailer of the game showcases impressive gameplay, including Spider-Man-like swinging, flashy combat, and vehicular exploration. Although the game incorporates gacha tropes with its waifu character designs, it will be available for free download. Players can already pre-register their interest on the game’s official website.

Project Mugen aims to create a world that resonates with players while offering enough mysteries to keep them engaged. According to marketing manager Riten Huang, the game intends to provide players with a unique journey through a living city. It is being developed by Thunder Fire Studio subsidiary Naked Rain, with teams located in both Montreal and Hangzhou, showcasing a commitment to “transnational” production.

In Project Mugen, players will assume the role of an Esper, an investigator responsible for uncovering supernatural occurrences in various cities. The game’s press release emphasizes the deep exploration of mysteries and city life, as well as the formation of unforgettable memories with companions. Players will embark on a quest to recover lost memories, face challenges in different cities, and unlock the key to saving the world.

Similar to Genshin Impact, players will be able to assemble a party of four characters, each with their own unique combat abilities and mechanics. The trailer illustrates how one protagonist can utilize telekinesis, while another operates like a third-person shooter. Additionally, urban traversal will be enhanced through the inclusion of vehicles.

Project Mugen not only showcases the game itself but also represents NetEase Games’ dedication to global collaboration, creativity, and innovation in interactive storytelling. With its impressive gameplay mechanics and visually stunning world, Project Mugen is set to capture the attention of players on both the PS5 and PS4 platforms.

