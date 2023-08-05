Epic Games Store Releases Two Free Games: Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6

PC gamers on a budget will be delighted to learn that Epic Games has recently made two games available for free on the Epic Games Store. Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6 can now be downloaded and enjoyed at no cost.

Loop Hero, developed by Four Quarters and published by Devolver Digital in 2021, offers players an endless RPG experience in a randomly generated world. Rather than directly controlling a character, players strategically place cards to shape and transform the game world. With a commendable score of 82 on Metacritic, Loop Hero comes highly recommended.

On the other hand, Bloons TD 6, released in 2018 and developed by Ninja Kiwi, is a tower defense game that provides hours of strategic gaming. Although it does not have a Metacritic score, the game boasts an impressive user rating of 97% on Steam.

These free games will be available until August 10th at 4 PM, giving players a limited time to seize this opportunity. If you’re interested in adding these titles to your collection, simply visit the Epic Games Store and start downloading.

Take advantage of this chance to enjoy some entertaining games without spending a dime. Whether you prefer the strategic card placement of Loop Hero or the tower defense challenges of Bloons TD 6, these free offerings from Epic Games Store are sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.