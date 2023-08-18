Xbox’s Free Play Days: Forza Horizon 5 and More

From 17 August until 20 August, Xbox is providing players with the opportunity to play several exceptional games for free, including the highly anticipated Forza Horizon 5. While there are other games available to test drive this weekend, FH5 seems to be the most anticipated title.

Released in 2021, Forza Horizon 5 was a strong contender for Game of The Year but didn’t quite reach those heights. Nevertheless, it remains popular among gamers who have a strong passion for racing games.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft is in the process of transitioning Xbox Live Gold members to Game Pass Core members, which grants access to an “advanced multiplayer network” and “exclusive member deals.” Therefore, offering FH5 as a free game is quite interesting. It aligns with Xbox’s vision for party gaming and coincides with the changeover to Game Pass Core on 14 September.

While Forza Horizon will be the main attraction of this event, other games available to play for free include The Knight Witch, Let’s Build a Zoo, and Blasphemous. Among these, Blasphemous holds the highest player rating, currently sitting at four and a half stars. Even FH5, considered to be the most anticipated, has a rating of only three stars.

During Free Play Days, players not only have the opportunity to play the games for free but can also purchase them at a heavily discounted price. Xbox has mastered the art of enticing susceptible gamers with freebies that are difficult to ignore, especially when a sale is involved.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the free games before 20 August to avoid any charges.