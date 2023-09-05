September Path to Victory: Challenges and Rewards in Free Fire

Garena has packed September with exciting events for Free Fire gamers. In addition to launching Free Fire India, Garena has introduced the Path to Victory calendar. This ongoing event, which runs until September 18, offers various challenges that reward exclusive in-game items such as Lucky Royale Vouchers, Gold Royale Vouchers, a new emote, and more.

One of the challenges in the Path to Victory calendar is the Free Emote event. By completing 40 ranked matches (BR or CS), players can earn rewards including 2000 FF gold, three Luck Royale Vouchers, five Gold Royale Vouchers, and an emote.

The main theme of the Path to Victory event is “Play for Gold.” Players can complete daily missions to earn up to 500 FF Golds. These missions are refreshed at 4:00 AM (IST) every day.

Several other events are also featured in the Path to Victory calendar. The Weekend Challenge event, available from September 8, offers rewards such as Luck Royale Vouchers and Loot Boxes. The Help-up Challenge, available from September 12, entails reviving teammates and rewards players with Gold Royale Vouchers, Loot Boxes, and gun skins. Lastly, the Damage Challenge, starting on September 15, requires players to accumulate specific damage or eliminate a certain number of enemies, with rewards including in-game surfboards, Luck Royale Vouchers, and gun skins.

Overall, the Path to Victory calendar in Free Fire offers a variety of challenges and rewards to keep players engaged throughout the month of September.

