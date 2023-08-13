Free Fire OB41 Update: New Content, Features, and Patch Notes

Garena has released the OB41 update for Free Fire players worldwide. This update brings a lot of new content, features, character balances, and more. The patch notes for the OB41 update provide an overview of what players can expect in the game.

To download the latest version of Free Fire OB41, follow these steps:

– Click on the provided download link.

– On the website, click on the “Download Apk” option.

– The download process will begin.

– Once the download is complete, install the Apk file on your device and start exploring the game.

In the OB41 update, there is a new feature called Clash Squad, which introduces Cyber Airdrops. These airdrops will appear in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th rounds of Clash Squad matches. Initially transparent, the airdrops gradually materialize as players capture them. Once materialized, they can act as barriers.

To unlock the Cyber Airdrop, players need to capture it for 10-12 seconds. By capturing it in the 3rd/4th round, the team earns 1 Cyber Point, and by capturing it in the 5th round, the team earns 2 Cyber Points. The team can use these points to unlock corresponding items in the Cyber Item section of the CS Store. When the team earns 3 Cyber Points, they can unlock the purchase rights for the M1887-X.

This OB41 update brings exciting new gameplay elements and rewards for Free Fire players. Stay updated with the latest patch notes and check out the new content in the game.