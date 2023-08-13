The Free Fire MAX Road to Independence Event: Earn Exclusive Bundles and Rewards

The Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event is a limited-time opportunity for players to obtain the highly sought-after Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or Imperial Malikah Bundle at no cost. Taking place on the Indian server after the OB41 update, this event requires players to fulfill specific gameplay requirements in order to earn these bundles and other valuable rewards.

The event commenced on August 10, 2023, immediately following the implementation of the OB41 update, and will run until August 15, 2023. This gives players a limited window to participate and claim their rewards.

To be eligible for the rewards, players must engage in matches within the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. The requirements and rewards are as follows:

– Play 10 matches of Battle Royale or Clash Squad: Receive 1000 gold for free.

– Play 20 matches of Battle Royale or Clash Squad: Acquire 3x Luck Royale Vouchers.

– Play 40 matches of Battle Royale or Clash Squad: Obtain the Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or Imperial Malikah Bundle for free, or redeem a 5x Gold Royale Voucher (valid until August 9, 2023).

These requirements are cumulative, meaning players do not have to play separate sets of matches for each reward. By completing a total of 40 matches within the specified modes during the event period, players will fulfill all the necessary requirements.

In addition to the Road to Independence event, there will also be the Free Fire MAX Celebrate Independence Event exclusively available on August 15, 2023, for the Indian server. Participants of this event can secure the India Facepaint and Electro Fuse Loot Box for free. Players who already possess these rewards will have the option to choose alternate options.

In conclusion, the Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event provides players with an opportunity to earn desirable bundles by participating in specific modes. By following the outlined steps and playing the required number of matches, players can successfully claim their rewards without spending any diamonds. The upcoming Celebrate Independence Event also offers further chances for players to obtain valuable items on a designated day.