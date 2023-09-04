Free Offers Promotion on Samsung QLED TV for Rugby World Cup

Free, a telecommunications company, is offering a promotion on a Samsung QLED TV to its Freebox subscribers. With the Rugby World Cup being broadcasted in 4K, Free is taking advantage of the opportunity to promote a 55-inch Samsung QLED TV. The TV is available for 149€ upfront and 19.99€ per month for 30 months, after a discount of 249€.

To cater to sports fans, particularly rugby enthusiasts, Free is highlighting two key features of the TV. The Quantum HDR technology ensures that every detail, regardless of brightness, is visible, allowing viewers to not miss a single try. Additionally, the OTS Lite technology, along with speakers placed around the TV, creates dynamic sound that follows the movement of the players on the screen.

Since November 2022, Free has been offering its fixed-line subscribers the option to purchase a 4K TV on a 30-month, interest-free credit plan. Various television models are available through the Freebox subscriber space and the official Freebox account management application for iOS and Android devices.

This promotion provides an opportunity for rugby fans to enhance their viewing experience of the Rugby World Cup. The Samsung QLED TV offers high-quality visuals with Quantum HDR, ensuring that viewers can see every detail on screen. The dynamic sound created by the OTS Lite technology adds to the immersive experience, making viewers feel as if they are right in the middle of the action.

Sources:

– Univers FreeBox

– Definitions: QLED – Quantum Dot LED; HDR – High Dynamic Range; OTS – Object Tracking Sound