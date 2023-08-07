Fraudsters Use Deepfake Technology to Promote Investment Scam

Fraudsters have utilized deepfake technology to create a video featuring a likeness of BBC presenter Fiona Bruce, with the intention of promoting an investment scam. The video was circulated on Facebook and claimed that Elon Musk had invested over $3 billion in a new “quantum AI” project that would enable traders to effortlessly make money.

The fraudulent video included edited footage of Fiona Bruce discussing the investment, as well as deepfake footage of Elon Musk endorsing the scheme. Viewers were directed to a link where they could participate in the investment opportunity.

Upon discovering the video, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, took action and removed it, as well as suspending the associated accounts. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has acknowledged the existence of the deepfake video and has stated that their legal team is currently investigating the matter.

Deepfake videos are created using artificial intelligence to manipulate footage, making it appear as though individuals are saying or doing things they haven’t done in reality. While it is not currently illegal to share deepfake images or videos online, the UK government is contemplating legislation to criminalize the dissemination of explicit content created without consent.

This is not the first instance of a high-profile figure being targeted by a deepfake scam. Consumer champion Martin Lewis, for example, has previously been a victim and has called upon social media platforms to take proactive measures against such fraudulent advertisements.

Awareness and caution are essential in the face of such scams. It is important for users to be skeptical of investment opportunities that seem too good to be true, especially when they rely on endorsements from well-known personalities.