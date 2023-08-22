France Télévisions Transitions to Cloud-Based Workflow with TVU Networks

France Télévisions, the French national public broadcaster, has partnered with TVU Networks to adopt a cloud-based content production workflow in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games. This transition aims to streamline the process from story capture to production to distribution through the use of TVU’s cloud solutions.

The new workflow includes TVU’s RPS One for synchronised multi-camera live content capture, as well as 5G networks and Starlink Maritime units for transmission and data aggregation. By leveraging these technologies, France Télévisions can overcome accessibility challenges faced by field crews, while also reducing their carbon footprint.

The broadcaster recently demonstrated the effectiveness of this hyper-mobile broadcasting solution during special programming commemorating one year until the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The event involved a multi-location and multi-camera setup, with cameras positioned on a moving boat, a motorcycle, and separate locations in Paris and Ukraine. All seven live feeds were synchronised through TVU Producer’s cloud production platform, ensuring seamless execution.

To address the challenges of cellular bandwidth on the moving boats, France Télévisions utilized two Starlink Maritime systems and the 5G network. The TVU RPS One backpack transmitter with 5G modems enabled the transmission of synchronised signals from multiple cameras to the TVU remote cloud production platform. Additionally, a TVU One 5G transmitter equipped on a motorcycle captured additional footage.

The success of the hyper-mobile initiative has impressed France Télévisions, allowing them to produce high-quality multi-camera live events or breaking news from any location. Romuald Rat, TechLab director at France Télévisions, emphasized the capability of the reporting team to conduct live newscasts anywhere in the world, covering stories from various angles with the power of 5G, Starlink, and TVU bonded cellular transmission equipment.

In conclusion, France Télévisions’ collaboration with TVU Networks underscores their commitment to adopting more flexible and sustainable solutions in content production. By leveraging cloud-based technologies, they can efficiently deliver live coverage and overcome challenges associated with traditional infrastructure.

