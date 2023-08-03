CityLife

France to Provide €1.5 Billion Subsidies for Electric Vehicle Battery Factory in Dunkirk

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
France has been granted EU authorization to offer €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in subsidies to Taiwan’s ProLogium for the establishment of its first electric vehicle battery factory in Dunkirk, Europe. The project is projected to attract a total investment of €5.2 billion and aims to begin manufacturing solid-state electric batteries by 2026.

The upcoming factory is anticipated to create direct employment opportunities for 3,000 individuals and support an additional 12,000 jobs in the region. The French economy ministry has commended the investment as a validation of their battery strategy, emphasizing that it will produce technologically advanced batteries.

This initiative aligns with France’s objective of manufacturing two million electric vehicles annually by 2030. Furthermore, Europe as a whole is working towards strengthening domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. In addition to the ProLogium factory, there are plans underway to construct three more electric vehicle battery factories in the northern region of France.

This development marks a significant milestone in reducing dependence on imported batteries and fortifying the electric vehicle industry in France and Europe.

