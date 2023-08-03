France to Offer Subsidies for Electric Vehicle Battery Factory in Dunkirk

France has obtained EU authorization to provide 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in subsidies to Taiwan’s ProLogium for the establishment of its first European electric vehicle battery factory in Dunkirk. With a total investment of 5.2 billion euros, the project aims to construct a factory that will produce solid-state electric batteries starting in 2026. This endeavor is projected to create job opportunities for approximately 3,000 individuals directly and support an additional 12,000 people in the region.

The French economy ministry has expressed satisfaction with this investment, recognizing it as a crucial step in the country’s battery strategy. The Dunkirk factory will be responsible for manufacturing one of the most advanced batteries worldwide. France has set a target of producing two million electric vehicles annually by 2030, and this initiative aligns with the broader objective of promoting domestic production of electric vehicle components within Europe.

In addition to the ProLogium battery factory, Dunkirk will host three other similar facilities in the northern French region. The first electric vehicle battery factory opened in May, further exemplifying France’s dedication to becoming a frontrunner in electric vehicle battery production, thus contributing to the transition to sustainable transportation.