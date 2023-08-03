Foxconn Plans to Enter Electric Car Market with Small Vehicle for Asian Corporate Customers

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn has announced plans to enter the electric car market by producing a new small electric car in either India or Thailand. This all-electric three-seater vehicle, designed for corporate customers in Asia, will have an estimated price range of $10,000 to $20,000. The car is currently in development and will be based on Foxconn’s MIH platform, according to Jack Cheng, head of Foxconn’s 2020 electric car platform.

To facilitate this venture, Foxconn is in discussions with store franchises, car rental companies, and courier services, exploring potential partnerships. The company plans to introduce a prototype of the electric car at the Tokyo Motor Show in October, with production expected to commence in the second half of 2025.

If Foxconn selects Thailand as the production location, it may collaborate with Thai energy company PTT, as they already have a joint venture for electric car production in Thailand. The decision to focus on smaller electric cars is driven by their suitability for densely populated areas such as inner cities and several parts of Asia.

India and Southeast Asia, in particular, present large, densely populated markets where two and three-wheelers are more prevalent than cars. Foxconn recognizes India as an emerging power in the electric vehicle sector, highlighting the substantial volume opportunity that the country offers.

Industry analysts believe that now is an advantageous time for new entrants in the electric vehicle market to establish themselves before established automakers and startups intensify their production of lower-cost and energy-efficient electric vehicles.