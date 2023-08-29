Fox Sports Teams Up with Google Cloud for AI-Driven Content Generation

Fox Corp.’s Fox Sports has partnered with Google Cloud to leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The collaboration aims to accelerate the process of generating content from Fox Sports’ vast library of archived games footage.

By utilizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision system, Fox Sports can now search through over 1.9 million videos to rapidly produce new content that can be used for television, social media, and marketing purposes. This technology enables the sports broadcaster to automate the time-consuming task of tagging and searching video content, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of live sports media.

This collaboration builds upon the existing Intelligent Asset Service (IAS) developed by Fox Sports and Google Cloud. IAS uses Google Cloud’s video search and machine-learning capabilities to streamline the management of media assets. By reducing reliance on manual processes such as paper logs and manual video archive searches, Fox Sports has been able to extract more value from its content library. As of 2022, IAS has been successfully implemented across all major Fox Sports broadcasts.

In addition to their collaboration on IAS, Fox Sports has also been an early adopter of Google Workspace. This integration allows Fox Sports staff to collaborate seamlessly across various Google productivity tools, such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. The introduction of Duet AI in Google Workspace has further enhanced productivity by enabling the creation of sports season production schedules in minutes, as opposed to hours required for manual scheduling.

By choosing Google Cloud’s AI technologies, Fox Sports aims to enhance the viewing experience for its audience by delivering transformative and engaging content. This partnership demonstrates Fox Sports’ commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to provide the best possible experiences across platforms.

