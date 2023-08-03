US Government Agencies Partner with Technology Companies and Research Institutions to Track Small Debris Objects in Space

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) has announced partnerships with A-Tech, Advanced Space, SRI International, and West Virginia University Research Corporation to develop innovative technologies and approaches for tracking small debris objects in space. This collaboration was initiated through a competitive Broad Agency Announcement for the Space Debris Identification and Tracking (SINTRA) program.

The SINTRA program aims to address the limitations of current space debris-monitoring systems, which primarily focus on tracking objects larger than four inches in diameter. By identifying and tracking miniature space debris, the program seeks to safeguard manned spacecraft and valuable space assets from potential threats. Despite their compact size, these small debris objects can cause significant damage and are challenging to detect and monitor.

In addition to developing technologies and methods for tracking small debris objects, IARPA is also interested in enhancing the existing capabilities of ground-based radar, tracking satellites, and optical sensors. Currently, the US Department of Defense tracks and monitors debris larger than 10 centimeters using the US Space Surveillance Network. However, with more than 100 million debris objects measuring over 1 millimeter in size orbiting the Earth, it is evident that new approaches are necessary to effectively understand and monitor the growing number of man-made debris objects.

The partnership between IARPA and these technology companies and research institutions highlights the collective effort to advance space debris monitoring and protection. Through their collaboration, they aim to develop cutting-edge technologies and pioneering methods that will enable comprehensive detection, tracking, and characterization of small debris objects, thereby ensuring the safety and sustainability of space activities.