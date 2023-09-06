Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four New Games, including First Western Release of SNES Kirby’s Star Stacker

Nintendo has expanded its Nintendo Switch Online service with the addition of four new games, including the first-ever release of certain titles in the western market. The Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) library now includes the Super Famicom version of Kirby’s Star Stacker, a puzzle game that was previously only available on the Game Boy in the west. This marks the first release of the 16-bit version outside of Japan.

The NES library has also received two Japanese titles: Joy Mech Fight and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day. Joy Mech Fight is a Famicom fighting game developed by Nintendo that makes its western debut with this release. Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day is a Japan-only sequel to the NES game known as River City Ransom/Street Gangs.

Additionally, the Game Boy Color library now includes the game Quest for Camelot, an action RPG based on the animated Warner Bros. movie of the same name. This release is notable because movie tie-ins have been rare on the Switch Online service.

These NES, SNES, Game Boy, and Game Boy Color games are available to subscribers of the standard Switch Online membership, which costs $19.99/£17.99/€19.99 for a 12-month individual subscription.

It is exciting to see Nintendo expand its library of retro games on the Switch Online service, providing gamers with new experiences and introducing titles that were previously unavailable in certain regions. This move highlights Nintendo’s commitment to preserving and sharing its rich gaming history with its loyal fanbase.

