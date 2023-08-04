A group of four astronauts is scheduled to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on the NASA SpaceX Crew-7 mission. They will be launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aboard the company’s Dragon spacecraft on August 25, with a departure time of 3:49 am EDT.

The adjustment in the launch schedule was necessary to ensure pad readiness following the recent Falcon Heavy mission and to deconflict the station’s cargo spacecraft traffic schedule. It was important to make sure that everything is in order for a successful launch.

The Crew-7 mission consists of four international astronauts. NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov will be on board. They are expected to reach the ISS on August 26 after launching on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

In the event of any unforeseen circumstances, the Crew-7 mission has additional launch opportunities on August 26-27. This allows for flexibility and ensures that the mission can proceed as planned, even if there are any delays or complications.

In other news, two cosmonauts, Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin, are scheduled to perform the year’s 10th spacewalk. On August 9, they will exit the Poisk airlock to install micrometeoroid orbital debris shields and relocate hardware. This spacewalk will be an important task to enhance the safety and functionality of the ISS.

Overall, the upcoming NASA SpaceX Crew-7 mission and the scheduled spacewalk demonstrate the continuous efforts to explore and maintain the International Space Station, pushing the boundaries of scientific research and space exploration.