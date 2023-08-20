The Breakup of Supercontinents and Explosive Diamond Eruptions

Researchers have discovered that the breakup of supercontinents can trigger explosive volcanic eruptions that bring diamonds to the Earth’s surface. Diamonds usually form deep in the Earth’s crust, approximately 93 miles (150 kilometers) down, and are quickly brought to the surface during eruptions known as kimberlites. These kimberlites can travel at speeds between 11 and 83 mph (18 to 133 km/h) and have the potential to cause Mount Vesuvius-like explosions of gases and dust.

It has been observed that kimberlite eruptions occur most frequently when tectonic plates are undergoing large-scale rearrangements, such as during the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea. Interestingly, these eruptions often happen in the middle of continents rather than at the edges of the breakup, despite the fact that the interior crust is thick and difficult to disrupt.

To investigate this phenomenon, researchers analyzed the ages of kimberlites and the degree of plate fragmentation occurring at those times. They discovered a pattern over the last 500 million years where plates begin to separate, followed by a peak in kimberlite eruptions 22 to 30 million years later. This pattern was consistent over the past 1 billion years as well, albeit with some uncertainties due to difficulties in tracing geological cycles that far back.

For instance, after the breakup of the southern supercontinent Gondwana around 180 million years ago, kimberlite eruptions increased in what is now Africa and South America approximately 25 million years later. A similar pattern was observed in North America after the breakup of Pangaea around 250 million years ago. Interestingly, these eruptions typically started at rift edges and moved towards the center of the land masses.

Computer models of the deep crust and upper mantle were used to understand the underlying processes. The researchers found that when tectonic plates separate, the base of the continental crust thins, creating unstable regions that trigger instability in neighboring regions. This leads to the migration of these instabilities towards the center of the continent, corresponding to the real-life pattern observed with kimberlite eruptions.

The mixing of specific materials within these unstable regions, such as rock with water, carbon dioxide, and key kimberlite minerals including diamonds, results in explosive eruptions from deep within the crust. This discovery could have implications for the search for undiscovered diamond deposits and may help explain why other volcanic eruptions occur long after the breakup of a supercontinent in supposedly stable regions.

According to the researchers, this is a fundamental and highly organized physical process that could influence other Earth system processes in addition to kimberlite eruptions.