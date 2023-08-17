Excitement Builds as Forza Motorsport Reveals New Tracks and Features

Turn 10 Studios, the creators of Forza Motorsport, have provided fans with a thrilling sneak peek into their upcoming game. The latest reveal includes five videos showcasing some of the tracks that will be featured in the highly anticipated video game.

Among the 20 tracks that will be available in Forza Motorsport, the ones highlighted in the videos are Grand Oak Raceway, Kyalami Grand Prix, Road America, Eaglerock Speedway, and the beloved Maple Valley. Maple Valley holds a special place in the hearts of longtime fans, as it has appeared in previous iterations of the game.

In addition to the tracks, Forza Motorsport is set to offer an impressive collection of over 500 cars. More race cars than ever before will be included, with over 100 making their debut in the game. Customization options are also expanded, with 800 unique upgrades available.

Chris Esaki, Creative Director at Turn 10 Studios, proudly claims that Forza Motorsport is “the most technically advanced racing game ever made.” The game delivers stunning visuals with 4k resolution and a smooth 60 frames per second, thanks to ray tracing technology. Dynamic time-of-day settings and realistic weather models add further immersion to the racing experience.

The auditory experience in Forza Motorsport is equally impressive, featuring support for Dolby Atmos. Players will be fully immersed in the symphony of engine roars and environmental acoustics. The attention to detail extends to regional voices for track announcers, adding authenticity to the game.

Forza Motorsport’s partnership with General Motors is evident through the inclusion of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Cadillac Racing V-Series.R LMDh racer in a previous trailer. This showcases the game’s commitment to incorporating the latest automotive innovations.

The grand unveiling of Forza Motorsport is scheduled for October 10, 2023, and fans around the world eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated racing game.