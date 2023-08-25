Forza Motorsport: A Promising Return and Impressive Presentation

Forza Motorsport is making a promising return after a six-year hiatus, and fans of the racing simulation genre are eagerly anticipating its release. The game was showcased at gamescom, and based on the behind-closed-doors demo, it seems that developer Turn 10 has put a lot of work into polishing the game since its initial disappointing reveal.

Forza Motorsport aims to offer a proper racing simulation experience, in contrast to its sibling, Forza Horizon, which focuses on outrageous arcade racing. The demo showcased the Mugello circuit in Italy, offering a glimpse of the variety of tracks that will be available in the game. With a total of 20 tracks planned, each with their own unique racing challenges, seasoned sim racing fans have much to look forward to.

New game modes were also introduced, including the Builder’s Cup, which allows players to set their starting point on the track. The further back the player starts, the more bonus XP they can earn. The goal is to race cleanly, executing perfect overtakes and hitting apexes to earn XP, while avoiding barriers and collisions with other cars. This gameplay mechanic is reminiscent of Gran Turismo 7, which drew the author into the world of racing simulations.

One of the standout features of Forza Motorsport is the vast selection of cars available to players. The game will launch with over 500 cars, ranging from supercars to classics. Notable brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Aston Martin are included. Turn 10 has also committed to providing post-launch support, with monthly content drops planned.

The presentation of Forza Motorsport is another aspect that impressed the author. The game aims for 4K, 60 frames-per-second on the Xbox Series X, and the demo showcased its fast and smooth gameplay. With the release set for October, fans of the series can’t wait to get behind the wheel and experience the game for themselves.

