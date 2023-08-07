Forza Motorsport Reveals Half of Confirmed Racing Locations

Forza Motorsport is set to launch in two months and has recently unveiled over half of its confirmed racing locations for the release date of October 10th. In a new gameplay clip released by the Xbox developer, they showcased the return of the track Road America.

Road America is a familiar track for fans of the Forza Motorsport series, as it has previously appeared in other titles. Although the track is not currently listed on the game’s FAQ page, it is expected that Turn 10 will add it soon, along with potentially confirming more launch tracks as the release date approaches.

One exciting aspect of Forza Motorsport is the promise of five brand new locations, referred to as “never-before-seen tracks.” Fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of these tracks and hope that the full launch lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Racing at Road America in Forza Motorsport is definitely something that has fans excited. The track’s inclusion brings a sense of familiarity and nostalgia for longtime players. As the release date draws nearer, fans are curious to see which track will be unveiled next.

Which track would you like to see revealed in Forza Motorsport? Share your thoughts and let us know!