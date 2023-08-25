CityLife

Fortnite Faces Criticism for Lack of LGBTQ+ Representation in Rainbow Royale 2023 Event

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 25, 2023
Fortnite’s Rainbow Royale event has returned for the third year in a row, but the game’s creator, Epic Games, has come under fire from players for not explicitly acknowledging its connection to the LGBTQ+ community. Rainbow Royale was originally launched in 2021 as a celebration of Pride and the LGBTQ+ community, offering rainbow-themed content and cosmetic items for players to customize their characters with.

However, this year’s event has faced criticism for its lack of representation. Epic Games did not mention LGBTQ+ people or Pride in any of the social media posts or in-game material promoting the event. This omission has disappointed many fans who were hoping for a more explicit recognition of the event’s purpose.

Despite the criticism, Fortnite’s Rainbow Royale 2023 event offers various items for players to enjoy. Previous Rainbow Royale items have been re-added to the in-game item shop, where they are available for free. Additionally, a new emote called the ‘Big Fan Emote’ has been introduced, allowing players to showcase a colorful fan with the word “Thworp!” written on it.

In terms of in-game changes, a large rainbow has been added to the sky above the island arena in battle royale modes, and the Rainbow Crossroads creative island has made a comeback. Players can also tune into Rainbow Royale Radio to listen to tracks by LGBTQ+ artists.

The lack of explicit mention of LGBTQ+ representation in this year’s Rainbow Royale event has disappointed many Fortnite players. Some have questioned why Fortnite and Epic Games have been hesitant to include LGBTQ+-specific words or content, suggesting that they may be trying to avoid backlash from anti-LGBTQ+ gamers. Others have expressed frustration, stating that the event does not make its LGBTQ+ focus clear enough.

This criticism of Fortnite and Epic Games comes amid a broader discussion on LGBTQ+ representation in marketing campaigns. A study conducted in the UK found that many people believe brands that run Pride campaigns do so primarily to maintain a positive public image, rather than out of a sincere desire to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Fortnite, as a widely popular game, has been known for its collaborations with various franchises and artists. However, it now faces scrutiny for its handling of LGBTQ+ representation in the Rainbow Royale event. Epic Games has not yet responded to the criticism.

– Fortnite and Epic Games under fire for lack of LGBTQ+ representation in Rainbow Royale event (PinkNews)
– YouGov survey on attitudes towards brands’ LGBTQ+ initiatives (YouGov)

