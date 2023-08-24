CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 24, 2023
Epic Games Teases New Season of Fortnite with ‘Last Resort’ Trailer

Epic Games has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming season of Fortnite, titled ‘Last Resort,’ set to launch on Friday. The trailer provides a sneak peek into what players can expect from the new season, and heists appear to be a significant feature. The trailer showcases Fortnite characters engaging in a heist, navigating through an intricate building, and encountering various obstacles, such as laser traps. Additionally, a suitcase that transforms into a gun adds an element of surprise. This season’s theme seems to revolve around secret agents and heists.

The trailer also introduces a character named Kado Thorne, a vampire who may be a central figure in the upcoming Fortnitemares event. Players can anticipate new outfits and characters in the battle pass. Thorne is one of the new playable characters, alongside a muscled-up version of Fishstick, and Ahsoka from the Star Wars show on Disney Plus.

Chapter 4 season 4 of Fortnite is set to launch on Friday, with downtime beginning at 3 AM ET. Players can expect a seamless transition into the new season shortly after. The previous seasons of Fortnite have featured various exciting themes and events, and fans are eagerly awaiting the new content and challenges that ‘Last Resort’ will bring.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

